IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: 'If Pakistan Win The Toss And Bat First, They Will Hammer India', Claims Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has pointed out that the Men in Green can rattle India if they dismiss their top three cheaply in the Asia Cup 2023 clash on Saturday in Kandy. Akhtar reckons Pakistan will steamroll India should they bat first, as it's difficult to bat under the lights.

India will launch their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan, who are the No. 1 ODI side in the world currently. The Men in Green are high on confidence, especially after a 3-0 ODI series win over Afghanistan and steamrolling Nepal by 238 runs to open the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, the Rawalpindi Express trusts Babar Azam and co. to absorb pressure in this high-intensity match and believes they have the goods to upstage the Men in Blue.

"Babar Azam and his team are very matured, having played a lot against India. They have played high-pressure games against India and so, there is not much pressure on them. If Pakistan win the toss and bat first, they will hammer India and vice-versa. The pitch gets a bit difficult to bat under lights. Pakistan is a formidable team as they have the ammunition. They have the bowlers and their batting is settled. India and Pakistan are balanced teams whenever they are playing in the sub-continent."

"Pakistan’s strength is their bowling" - Shoaib Akhtar

Akhtar also reckons India will be under immense pressure if their top three is back early in the hut, adding:

"Pakistan’s strength is their bowling. India’s weakness is that if their top three batters get out early, then they get into trouble. Pakistan will try and expose that vulnerability in India’s batting."

The Men in Green remain unchanged from their Nepal clash ahead of facing India.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)