 Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Catches Up With Babar Azam And Imam-Ul-Haq Ahead Of Marquee Contest (WATCH)
Rohit Sharma engaged in a friendly conversation with Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq ahead of Asia Cup 2023 game between India and Pakistan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma chats with Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Unlike a decade ago, the camaraderie between India and Pakistan cricketers has reached new heights in recent times. With the fierce rivalry set to resume on September 2nd (Saturday) in the Asia Cup 2023 game in Kandy, Indian captain Rohit Sharma caught up in a friendly chat with his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq.

article-image

In a video uploaded by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Rohit Sharma shook hands with Babar and Imam after a practice session on Friday. Babar Azam will undoubtedly be the key wicket for the Men in Blue after an outstanding start to the tournament, hammering 151 off 131 deliveries in the opener against Nepal in Multan.

The Men in Green also named an unchanged eleven for the marquee clash, with Shaheen Shah Afridi notably declared fit to take on India. The left-arm speedster was on fire against Nepal, claiming figures of 5-0-27-2, claiming Kushal Bhurtel and Rohit Paudel in consecutive deliveries.

article-image

"Important to read the situation well" - Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, Rohit addressed the press on Friday and highlighted the need for calculated aggression and good decision-making. The 36-year-old said in the presser:

"All sorts of combinations available looking at how game was played yesterday. We have got experience in our batting lineup. Batters have to play accordingly. We will try to take game on but it is important to read the situation well. Being aggressive is important but at the same time, the players will take their decisions in the middle."

With KL Rahul set to miss the first two matches, Ishan Kishan will stand behind the stumps, while Shubman Gill will open the innings alongside the captain.

