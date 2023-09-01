IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming & Broadcast: When And Where To Watch The Blockbuster On TV, OTT

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will be leading their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)

Sub-continent cricketing giants India and Pakistan look set for their blockbuster Asia Cup 2023 clash on September 2nd, Saturday. While Sri Lankan fans are preparing for the contest, fans on the either side of the border aren't any less excited for what is about to unfold on Saturday in Kandy.

While India hold the upper hand over Pakistan in Asia Cup ODI matches, one might say the Men in Blue are slightly undercooked coming into the tournament. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of who loom as key performers for India, haven't played since July. They might also take time to adapt to the conditions in Sri Lanka, which are slightly tricky and differ with every venue.

Pakistan, meanwhile, made a bright start to their Asia Cup 2023 campaign as they beat Nepal by a whopping 238-run margin. Babar Azam and co. were the most in-form side heading into the tournament side and also the top-ranked ODI team, achieved after blanking Afghanistan 3-0 in their ODI series. Nevertheless, their openers, especially Fakhar Zaman, would be a cause of concern due to a string of low scores.

When and Where to watch India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023:

The marquee clash will be broadcast live on Star Sports network and the live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

After a comprehensive win over Nepal, Pakistan are likely to remain unchanged. It will be interesting to see the combination India go with as KL Rahul's absence for two matches have left them in a spot of bother. At the same time, it will be an opportunity for Ishan Kishan, who is the reserve keeper in the squad.

