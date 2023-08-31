Virat Kohli To Babar Azam: Highest Individual Scores In Asia Cup History In ODIs

August 31, 2023

Virat Kohli's 183 against Pakistan in Mirpur in the 2012 edition stands as the highest score in Asia Cup

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam set a new record to surge to 2nd spot in highest individual scores in Asia Cup by hammering 151 against Nepal in 2023.

Pakistan's Younus Khan made 144 against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2004 and it was then the highest score in the tournament history.

Mushfiqur Rahim's 144 in 2018 Asia Cup was arguably one of the best innings in the tournament history as he single-handedly propelled Bangladesh to a match-winning 261 against Sri Lanka

Shoaib Malik made a classy 143 in Asia Cup 2004 against India as the Men in Green by 59 runs.

As captain, Virat Kohli led from the front against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2014 as he struck 136 to help India chase down 277.

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly smashed an unbeaten 135 in Asia Cup 2000 to help India chase down 250 against Bangladesh.

Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga made an enterprising 131 as they gunned down the 228-run target set by India in Asia Cup 1997.

