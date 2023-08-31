Virat Kohli To Babar Azam: Highest Individual Scores In Asia Cup History In ODIs

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2023
Virat Kohli's 183 against Pakistan in Mirpur in the 2012 edition stands as the highest score in Asia Cup
Image Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam set a new record to surge to 2nd spot in highest individual scores in Asia Cup by hammering 151 against Nepal in 2023.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan's Younus Khan made 144 against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2004 and it was then the highest score in the tournament history.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mushfiqur Rahim's 144 in 2018 Asia Cup was arguably one of the best innings in the tournament history as he single-handedly propelled Bangladesh to a match-winning 261 against Sri Lanka
(Credits: Twitter)
Shoaib Malik made a classy 143 in Asia Cup 2004 against India as the Men in Green by 59 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
As captain, Virat Kohli led from the front against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2014 as he struck 136 to help India chase down 277.
(Credits: Twitter)
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly smashed an unbeaten 135 in Asia Cup 2000 to help India chase down 250 against Bangladesh.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga made an enterprising 131 as they gunned down the 228-run target set by India in Asia Cup 1997.
(Credits: Twitter)
