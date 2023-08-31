What Is Team India's Head-To-Head Record Against Pakistan In Asia Cup ODI Matches?

India won the inaugural edition of Asia Cup in 1984 and defeated Pakistan in their only encounter by 54 runs.

Dilip Vengsarkar was the captain when India returned to 1988 Asia Cup. India beat Pakistan yet again, this time by 4 wickets.

With Moin Khan at the helm in 1995, Pakistan beat India for the first time in the Asia Cup with a comprehensive 95-run margin.

Sachin Tendulkar captained India in 1997 Asia Cup, but both matches against Pakistan ended in no-result.

Keeper-batter Moin Khan became the first Pakistan captain to win the Asia Cup for them. The 2000 edition saw them beat India yet again, this time by 44 runs.

Inzamam-ul-Haq-led Pakistan beat India by 59 runs in 2004 Asia Cup.

India emerged victorious by 6 wickets during their first encounter in 2008 Asia Cup.

However, Pakistan returned the favour, defeating India by 8 wickets in their next match.

The fiery India-Pakistan encounter in 2010 Asia Cup ended with a win for Men in Blue as Harbhajan Singh struck a six for the winning runs.

Virat Kohli announced himself as the grandest stage in 2012 Asia Cup as he hammered 183 to against Pakistan in Mirpur to make short work of the 330-run target.

Shahid Afridi smashed back-to-back sixes in the final over of the innings to seal a nervy one-wicket win over India in 2014 Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma top-scored with 52 as India chased down Pakistan's 163-run target with ease in the 2018 Asia Cup.

India defeated Pakistan once again in 2018 Asia Cup as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan shared a 210-run opening stand to gun down 239 with 9 wickets to spare.

