Asia Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami Undergoes Hair Transplant, Fans Urge Rohit Sharma To Get It Done Too

Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has reportedly underwent a hair transplant ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup, starting on August 30th in Multan. Interestingly, Shami opted to go for a hair transplant, just 23 months after fellow countryman Rishabh Pant trolled him for his hairloss problem on his birthday (September 3rd). With captain Rohit Sharma also facing a similar issue, fans have urged him to get it done too.

The facility that Shami chose for his hair treatment has asserted that it has successfully completed the hair restoration and transplant operation, and videos allegedly support this claim. It is important to note that when the 32-year-old made his India debut back in 2013, he already had a discernible receding hairline.

In a video uploaded on YouTube, the veteran fast bowler claimed:

"Overall, I felt really good because treatment is one thing, but the behaviour of the staff and the treatment process – everything was very good and all of them were very supportive. Now, let’s observe what happens."

Mohammed Shami likely to play India's opening match of Asia Cup 2023:

With Mohammed Shami one of India's first-choice seamers in ODIs, it will be a headache for India as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are also in the mix. Bumrah marked his return in the best possible fashion in the three-game T20I series against Ireland and has sent a message to his Asia Cup opponents.

Team India will open their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2nd in Pallekele. Yet another significant development ahead of India's opening game is KL Rahul's unavailability for the first two matches. Head coach Rahul Dravid stated that they are taking a cautious approach in Rahul's case, having returned from a long injury lay-off.

Here's how fans have advised Rohit Sharma to get a hair transplant procedure too:

