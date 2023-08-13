WATCH: Rohit Sharma Seeks Blessings At Tirupati's Tirumala Temple With Ritika Sajdeh And Samaira

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and his family had reportedly visited Tirupati temple on Sunday as a video went viral of the same. The video going spreading like wildfire on social media had Rohit and family walking through an enormous crowd, with security personnel trying to steer them smoothly.

The 36-year-old explosive opening batter has been rested from the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies, as Hardik Pandya has been picked by the team management to lead them. However, Rohit played the two Tests in the Caribbean and one of the three one-dayers as Pandya captained the tourists in the other two.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Recently, during an event in the United States of America (USA), the veteran also hinted at playing in the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA next year. Team India fans speculated that the opener would retire from T20Is sooner or later, given he was phased out after their humiliating exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 last year.

Rohit Sharma gearing up for the 2023 Asia Cup:

The Nagpur-born cricketer's next international assignment will be the 2023 Asia Cup, set to begin on August 30th. The Men in Blue will open their campaign against Pakistan on September 2nd in Kandy. Despite not having the most settled side, India are likely to start as one of the favourites to win the tournament.

The BCCI is yet to name the squad for the multi-nation event as there are a few injury concerns for them. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to come into contention, given he will lead India in the three-match T20I series against Ireland, starting on August 18th. It remains to be seen whether KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer can prove their match fitness for the high-voltage competition.

All eyes will also be on whether Rohit can break India's ICC title drought this year by leading them to the 2023 World Cup victory.