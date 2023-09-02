IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: 'I Don't Think We Feel The Pressure', Says Pakistan Captain Babar Azam

Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has brushed aside any pressure ahead of facing India in the Asia Cup 2023 contest on Saturday (September 2nd) in Kandy. The 28-year-old instead stated that they are highly excited and is confident of the middle-order stepping up should the openers don't click.

Pakistan couldn't have asked for a better start to their Asia Cup 2023 campaign as they steamrolled Nepal by 238 runs in Multan. With Babar Azam smashing 151 off 131 deliveries and Iftikhar Ahmed clobbering a 67-ball century, it further spells ominous signs for India.

Speaking at a presser on Friday, Babar said there is no pressure on them and feels the middle-order has shown encouraging signs after some inconsistencies.

"I don't think we feel the pressure of this game. We're focusing on what we can control. We want to continue our momentum. The boys are excited. You know India-Pakistan is a high-intensity match, and the fans wait for it for a while. We're similarly excited. We're going to stick with the same top order; but if we don't get a good start, I am encouraged by the middle order stepping up. They're chipping in. We had been lagging in the middle order for a while, but they're responding well now."

Babar Azam optimistic of rain not interrupting the contest:

Babar also hailed the physios for looking after the players well amid a hectic travel schedule and that the predictions about rain in the venue usually turns out wrong.

"When the Asia Cup was announced, we knew we'd have to travel a lot. The physios and trainers looked after us. We had been preparing since the schedule was announced. Travel is a part of cricket [for which] you have to be prepared; I don't expect it to affect our performance. The amount I've played here I haven't seen the weather affect cricket. The radar might say there's rain around but it doesn't really happen."

Pakistan have retained the same playing XI for the crucial clash against India.