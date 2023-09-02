WATCH: Virat Kohli's Shocked Reaction To Shaheen Afridi Beating Rohit Sharma's Bat Goes Viral

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi produced a magical spell in Kandy on Saturday to rattle the Indian top-order in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Stadium.

Afridi got captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in quick succession to become the first bowler in history to dismiss the two Indian stalwarts bowled in an ODI innings.

He made the new ball talk and Indian batters dance to his tunes in the first 10 overs.

Afridi's delivery to get rid of Rohit in particular was lauded by cricket pundits and fans all over the world.

He kept beating Rohit's bat with the new ball and on one occasion, the cameras caught Virat Kohli's reaction. Kohli, who was the next batter to follow, was padded up and waiting in the dressing room when he saw Afridi beating Rohit's bat with an outswinger.

Kohli's eyes opened wide and he looked shocked at how much movement Afridi got with the ball. He was breathing fire in his first spell and got Rohit with an outswinger to rattle his stumps.

The video of Kohli's reaction however, went viral on social media.

Kohli himself was dismissed by Afridi a couple of overs later as he played on to a delivery which came back into him.

Afridi and Haris Rauf took a couple of wickets each in the first 12 overs to reduce India to 66 for 4 before the fifth-wicket partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan got the Men in Blue out of troubled waters.

Read Also WATCH: Pallekele Crowd Goes Mad As Haris Rauf Removes Shreyas Iyer After Breaking His Bat

The duo took India from 66 for 4 to 204 before Kishan was dismissed for 82. Afridi then returned for his second spell in the death overs and got rid of Pandya for 87.

Afridi eventually finished with 4 wickets for 35 runs from his 10 overs to cap off a superb performance for Pakistan.