Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Shares A Light-Hearted Moment With Shadab Khan And Catches Up With Shaheen Afridi (WATCH)

Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi speak to Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli is most under the scanner as they gear up to face Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday in Kandy. However, the right-handed batter shares an excellent bond with Pakistan cricketers, evident by his friendly conversations with Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

In a video that has gone viral over social media, Shadab was seen returning from a practice session and greeted Kohli with plenty of smile. Left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi also walked in from the dressing room and embraced the Indian batting great.

The 34-year-old will need to step up if India are to clinch the Asia Cup trophy for the 8th time in history and on the 7th occasion in ODIs. The former Indian captain has a formidable record against Pakistan in 50-over cricket, averaging 48.73 with a highest of 183 mustered in Mirpur in 2012 Asia Cup.

"Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma need to lead from the front" - Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reckons there will be massive pressure on both Kohli and Rohit Sharma to deliver, given the magnitude of the contest.

"There’s always pressure on senior players. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma need to lead from the front. There will be huge pressure on Kohli and Rohit to perform because they are the most senior players. But they’ve always come good against Pakistan and hopefully, they will come good tomorrow as well," Harbhajan told on his YouTube channel.

India lead the head-to-head contest against Pakistan in Asia Cup ODIs.