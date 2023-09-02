 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Indian Top Three 'Bowled' For First Time In 11 Years In A Men's ODI
Shaheen Afridi castled Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in quick succession before Haris Rauf got rid of Shreyas Iyer and Shubhman Gill to leave India reeling at 66 for 4 inside 12 overs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Pakistan fast bowlers made history on Saturday as they emulated a 11-year-old record after dismissing the Indian top-order batters in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 ODI at the Pallekele International Stadium.

The blockbuster clash was being touted as a contest between Pakistani pacers and the star-studded Indian batting lineup.

And that is exactly what happened in the first powerplay as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah rattled the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill and Shreyas Iyer with their pace and swing.

Shaheen Afridi castled Rohit and Kohli in quick succession before Rauf got rid of Iyer and Gill to leave India reeling at 66 for 4 inside 12 overs.

Rohit and Kohli were bowled by the same bowler for the first time in an ODI.

Before this match, the last time India's top three were all dismissed in that fashion in a men's ODI was back in December 2012, also against Pakistan.

Pandya, Ishan lead Indian recovery

But things are improving for Team India thanks to the fifth-wicket partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan.

The duo have already stitched a 50-run stand and taken India from 66 for 4 to 134 for 4 (at the time of publishing this article).

This happened after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first under overcast conditions.

There have been two rain breaks so far but the sun has come out now, much to the relief of the billion-plus fans watching this blockbuster clash.

This is the first time in four years that India and Pakistan are facing each other in the 50-over format.

