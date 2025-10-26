 Video: Jeff Hardy Pays Tribute To The Fiend Bray Wyatt During WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
WWE legend Jeff Hardy paid a seemingly emotional tribute to late wrestler Bray Wyatt during the NXT Halloween Havoc to face the Darkstate for the NXT Tag Team Championship. Jeff Hardy, who walked out to the arena with his brother Matt, had applied a face paint that resembled a lot like The Fiend as it reminded fans of the late superstar.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Jeff Hardy and The Fiend. | (Credits: X)

One of the most influential wrestlers of the modern era, Wyatt, who in his latter stages of the career, adopted the character of The Fiend, died on August 24, 2023 due to a heart attack in Florida. He was reportedly battling a life-threatening illness, with the earlier COVID-19 infection exacerbating a pre-existing heart condition. Wyatt had also been reportedly hospitalized due to the heart condition, a week before his demise.

Meanwhile, below is the video of Hardy paying tribute to the late wrestler:

The Hardy Boys lost their defend their titles to the Darkstate. Aged 48, Hardy continues to perform death-defying stunts as his brother Matt set him up for a splash through the table. But Jeff went through it alone as the Darkstate star moved out of the way. This was a decisive moment in the match as the Darkstate took advantage of it and covered Matt for the three count.

JBL recently compared Shinsuke Nakamura to Jeff Hardy

During the latest episode of Something to Wrestle, John Bradshaw Layfield heaped praise on Shinsuke Nakamura for doing crazy things. He stated:

"This Nakamura man, I got to call a lot of his matches, he is so freakin’ good. It’s just one of these things, he’s like Jeff Hardy, you can’t explain what he does, you just really like it. It’s just really good. And that’s Nakamura. When he comes down to that music and he’s just all over the place, a lot like Jeff Hardy, just over like crazy and just does things."

The Hardy Boys have not officially retired from wrestling.

