Ayush Doseja: The New Run-Machine Of Delhi Cricket

Mumbai: Ayush Doseja hit fourth First Class hundred on Sunday against Mumbai at MCA’s BKC ground to cap off a dream Ranji Trophy season. The 23-year-old left-hander hit an unbeaten 159 to finish with 949 runs in seven matches at an astonishing average of 105.4. He is by far the top scorer at the conclusion of the league stage, with teammate Sanat Sangwan second with 828 runs.

He scored 209 against Hyderabad in his first Ranji Trophy match for Delhi and went on to finish his debut season with a daddy hundred. Just in his seventh game, he was given the captaincy role, a day before the match, after Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya were called up for the India A practice game ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The youngster demonstrated his leadership and batting skills with a match-saving hundred, which he rated highly.

“I rate this a hundred on top, as I always dreamt of scoring big against Mumbai. Before the season, when I saw the fixtures, I targeted the Mumbai match, and for the first time, I got the opportunity as captain to lead Delhi against Mumbai. It was a big match for me.

"Unfortunately, I got out early in the first innings (for zero) as I got a good ball (from Mohit Avasthi). I accepted failure and wanted to make it count with a big knock in the second innings as it was my last opportunity of the season. We wanted to give Mumbai a fight, and I stayed at the crease as long as possible,” Doseja said after the end of the four-day match on Sunday.

Doseja could have gone for his second double hundred and tried to reach 1000 runs in his debut season. But he was sporting enough to shake hands with the Mumbai players, 30 minutes before tea, when the match was mutually called off after an outright result was unlikely and a draw was confirmed.

“I never thought of scoring 1000 runs. But finishing as the top scorer at the league stages is a good achievement. I just wanted to save the game. I knew I had gotten 790 before the game (in six games), but I never thought of reaching 1000. After lunch, we had an understanding with the Mumbai team. They kept slow bowlers on and didn’t bring fast bowlers. They could have tried to take my wicket, so we all agreed to call it off mutually,” he said.

Son of Minda Corporation CEO, Sumit Doseja, the promising cricketer from Rohini, Delhi, who plays for Ravi Brothers under coach Ajay Choudhary, wants to make every opportunity count with Delhi.

"Whenever I get the opportunity for Delhi I don’t want to lose it. I believe in hard work, and my coaches and family support me.

Delhi ended their dismal campaign with 9 points, languishing at seventh spot in 8-member Group D. But there were bright spots were opener Sanat Sangwan (828) and Doseja. Sangwan ended the league stage of Ranji Trophy as the second-highest scorer, led by Doseja.

"Batters have played well but spinners and fast bowlers can do better. We are competitive in white-ball cricket but bowlers will have work more in red ball cricket. We need to bring spinners who can take five wicket hauls

Doseja gets tips from Sarfaraz Khan

After match-saving 159, Ayush Doseja went straight to Mumbai senior batter Sarafaz Khan for tips to improve his batting further. Khan, who has scored tons of runs in domestic cricket and completed 5000 First Class runs recently, was gracious enough to come out and share his experience with Doseja and another Delhi batter, Sanat Sangwan, who scored 118 in the first innings.

“I approached him after the match, as he has scored heavily in domestic cricket. He told me to vary the game on red soil and keep my head down. It was a handy tip as I gave away 2-3 chances when the ball bounced a bit. These catches could have been held on another day. I will work on it and try to play long innings and try to contribute and single-handedly on all wickets in all the formats,” he said.