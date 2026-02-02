 Tom Marquand Guides Fynbos To Historic Indian Derby Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTom Marquand Guides Fynbos To Historic Indian Derby Victory

Tom Marquand Guides Fynbos To Historic Indian Derby Victory

The race began with Rosario, also from Shroff’s stable, setting a strong pace until the final 800 meters. But when it mattered most, Fynbos surged back with power and precision. “Yes, Fynbos was slow to take off, but he responded brilliantly when I called on him,” Marquand added, praising the horse’s resilience.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 01:44 AM IST
article-image
SALMAN ANSARI

True to the colours of a champion, trainer Pesi Shroff added yet another milestone to his illustrious career as Fynbos, from his yard, stormed to victory in the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Derby — the richest horse race in India — at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday.

It was 29-year-old jockey Tom Marquand who delivered the winning touch, guiding Fynbos with masterful precision to outpace Sovereign King by more than a length, securing his first major triumph on Indian soil.

“This is a big race, known across the racing world, and it’s a great privilege to win here,” said the Englishman, Marquand, who was on his third visit to India.

Owned by Mr. K. N. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Z. K. Dhunjibhoy, Ms. Anosha Meyers (representing Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd), Vispi R. Patel, and Anita J. Captain, Fynbos claimed its second Poonawalla trophy, having recently won the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr.1).

FPJ Shorts
ISPL Season 3: Skipper Jignesh Patel’s Last-ball Heroics Seal Ahmedabad Lions Playoffs Spot In Thriller Against Tiigers Of Kolkata
ISPL Season 3: Skipper Jignesh Patel’s Last-ball Heroics Seal Ahmedabad Lions Playoffs Spot In Thriller Against Tiigers Of Kolkata
Tom Marquand Guides Fynbos To Historic Indian Derby Victory
Tom Marquand Guides Fynbos To Historic Indian Derby Victory
Mumbai Secure First-Innings Lead, Set Up Ranji Quarterfinal Clash Vs Karnataka
Mumbai Secure First-Innings Lead, Set Up Ranji Quarterfinal Clash Vs Karnataka
Ayush Doseja: The New Run-Machine Of Delhi Cricket
Ayush Doseja: The New Run-Machine Of Delhi Cricket

“It’s wonderful to be here and win the Derby,” said Mr. K. N. Dhunjibhoy, speaking to Free Press Journal moments after the race.

The race began with Rosario, also from Shroff’s stable, setting a strong pace until the final 800 meters. But when it mattered most, Fynbos surged back with power and precision. “Yes, Fynbos was slow to take off, but he responded brilliantly when I called on him,” Marquand added, praising the horse’s resilience.

Sovereign King and Kings Gambit finished second and third respectively, on a day that drew an enthusiastic crowd to Mahalaxmi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ISPL Season 3: Skipper Jignesh Patel’s Last-ball Heroics Seal Ahmedabad Lions Playoffs Spot In...
ISPL Season 3: Skipper Jignesh Patel’s Last-ball Heroics Seal Ahmedabad Lions Playoffs Spot In...
Tom Marquand Guides Fynbos To Historic Indian Derby Victory
Tom Marquand Guides Fynbos To Historic Indian Derby Victory
Mumbai Secure First-Innings Lead, Set Up Ranji Quarterfinal Clash Vs Karnataka
Mumbai Secure First-Innings Lead, Set Up Ranji Quarterfinal Clash Vs Karnataka
Ayush Doseja: The New Run-Machine Of Delhi Cricket
Ayush Doseja: The New Run-Machine Of Delhi Cricket
Pakistan Unveils ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Official Jersey Minutes After Boycotting Clash Against India...
Pakistan Unveils ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Official Jersey Minutes After Boycotting Clash Against India...