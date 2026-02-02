Tom Marquand Guides Fynbos To Historic Indian Derby Victory

SALMAN ANSARI

True to the colours of a champion, trainer Pesi Shroff added yet another milestone to his illustrious career as Fynbos, from his yard, stormed to victory in the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Derby — the richest horse race in India — at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday.

It was 29-year-old jockey Tom Marquand who delivered the winning touch, guiding Fynbos with masterful precision to outpace Sovereign King by more than a length, securing his first major triumph on Indian soil.

“This is a big race, known across the racing world, and it’s a great privilege to win here,” said the Englishman, Marquand, who was on his third visit to India.

Owned by Mr. K. N. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Z. K. Dhunjibhoy, Ms. Anosha Meyers (representing Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd), Vispi R. Patel, and Anita J. Captain, Fynbos claimed its second Poonawalla trophy, having recently won the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr.1).

“It’s wonderful to be here and win the Derby,” said Mr. K. N. Dhunjibhoy, speaking to Free Press Journal moments after the race.

The race began with Rosario, also from Shroff’s stable, setting a strong pace until the final 800 meters. But when it mattered most, Fynbos surged back with power and precision. “Yes, Fynbos was slow to take off, but he responded brilliantly when I called on him,” Marquand added, praising the horse’s resilience.

Sovereign King and Kings Gambit finished second and third respectively, on a day that drew an enthusiastic crowd to Mahalaxmi.