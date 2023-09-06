 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan And Bangladesh Cricketers Observe A Minute's Silence On Account Of Heath Streak's Death
Pakistan and Bangladesh players observed a minute's silence on account of Heath Streak's demise.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Pakistan and Bangladesh players stand in a line for a minute's silence. | (Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh and Pakistan cricketers observed a minute's silence for Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak, who passed away last week after batting cancer. The two teams' cricketers took a minute's silence before their crucial Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The umpires were also present for the same.

Streak, aged 49, was had advanced colon and liver cancer and had been receiving specialized treatment for sometime in Johannesburg, travelling from Bulawayo. His wife Nadine wrote a heartfelt message on Facebook as below:

"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones."

The seam-bowling all-rounder represented Zimbabwe in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs from 1993 to 2005. With 65 Test appearances, he is their second-most capped player in the format. With 216 Test wickets and 237 ODI wickets, he is also Zimbabwe's highest wicket-taker. It's worth noting that Streak also served as Bangladesh's bowling coach from May 2014 until 2016.

Bangladesh win the toss and choose to bat:

As far as the state of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh goes, the latter won the toss and elected to bat. Both sides have made one change as they hope for early momentum in the Super 4 stages.

Bangladesh made one change as Najmul Hossain Shanto was ruled out due to an injury, with Litton Das returning to the fold. Pakistan, meanwhile, left out left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and brought in an extra seamer in Faheem Ashraf.

