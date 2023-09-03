Former Zimbabwe Captain Heath Streak Passes Away At 49, Wife Confirms News With Emotional Post On Facebook

Heath Streak's wife posted some pictures. | (Credits: Facebook)

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has passed away at 49, as confirmed by his family. Streak's wife Nadine, took to Facebook to announce the news of his passing. A few days ago, false rumours had been spread about his passing; however, the news is official this time as Streak's wife posted a heartfelt message on social media.

Following the late cricketer's demise, Nadine streak took to Facebook and wrote the below:

"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday, September 3rd, 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home, where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity, Streaky. Till I hold you again."

Nadine Streak posts an emotional message on Facebook. | (Credits: Facebook)

His fellow teammate Henry Olonga also took to his social media and posted:

'RIP Streaky'

Heath Streak's career in brief:

Streak made his international debut in 1993 and turned into one of the finest all-rounders during his playing days. Streak, who was suffering from cancer, played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs until 2005. He has also coached a handful of international teams.

Having captained Zimbabwe in 21 Tests, the seam-bowling all-rounder is the joint-most capped skipper for them in the format. He has also skippered Zimbabwe in 68 ODIs, the second-most after Alistair Campbell, who has done so in 86 games.