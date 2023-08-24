'Apologies For The Inaccurate Tweet': Ravichandran Ashwin On Miscommunication Regarding Heath Streak's Death

Ravichandran Ashwin has apologised to Heath Streak. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin apologized for inaccurately tweeting about former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's death on Wednesday (August 23rd). The 36-year-old admitted that he was shocked to read Streak's ex-teammate Henry Olonga's tweet demise , but wished the former teammate well and good in the future.

Olonga shared a tweet about the 49-year-old's demise spread like a wildfire, with condolences pouring in from across the world. However, hours later, the former right-arm speedster deleted the tweet and replaced it with a chat screenshot with Streak, who confirmed that he is very much alive.

Taking to X and tweeting from his official Twitter handle, Ashwin wrote:

"I saw Henry Olonga’s tweet and mourned it too. It came from a place of utter disbelief and sadness. Deleted that tweet but glad to know that you are doing fine. @HeathStreak3 Take care and apologies for the inaccurate tweet from my side."

Heath Streak is the joint-most capped captain for Zimbabwe in Test matches:

Streak, a right-arm medium-pace bowler and a right-handed batter, made his international debut in 1993 and made Zimbabwe one of the most competitive sides in Test and ODI cricket. The 49-year-old picked up 216 wickets in 65 Tests and 239 scalps in 189 ODIs.

As far as captaincy records, he has led the African nation in 21 Tests, the becoming the joint-most capped skipper in Tests for Zimbabwe. Having captained Zimbabwe in 68 ODIs, he is the second-most capped-captain in the format.

