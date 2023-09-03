Cricket Fraternity Mourns Heath Streak's Demise: 'Tragic Reminder Of How Fickle Life Can Be'

The cricketing fraternity lost a giant on Sunday in the form of Heath Streak, the former Zimbabwe captain who died at the age of 49 after long battle with cancer. The news of his death was shared on Facebook by his wife Nadine Streak.

"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones," wrote Streak's wife Nadine on Facebook.

"He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again," Nadine added.

Heath Streak will be remembered as one of the greatest all-rounders who was responsible in the resurgence of Zimbabwe cricket in the 90s and early 2000s.

Heath Streak's amazing numbers

Streak was particularly dangerous in ODI cricket where he picked 239 wickets and amassed 2,943 runs with 13 half-centuries to his name.

In Test cricket, he picked 216 wickets including seven five-fors and scored 1,990 runs which included a hundred and 11 fifties.

In 68 ODIs as captain, he led Zimbabwe to win in 18 and lost 47 while three finished without any result. In 21 Tests, Streak captained Zimbabwe to wins in four while they lost 11 and drew six.

Streak's records in international cricket

Streak remains the only Zimbabwean cricketer to have taken over 100 Test wickets and completed the double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs.

He was also one of only four Zimbabwean bowlers to have taken over 100 ODI wickets. Streak also holds the record for the most five wicket hauls by a Zimbabwean in Tests.

His demise therefore, comes as a massive blow to world cricket, with social media abuzz with tributes pouring in for Heath Streak.

