Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Dethroned As No.1 ODI Team Ahead Of Super 4 Clash Against India

With the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against India looming, Pakistan have been dethroned as the No. 1 ODI team. Australia, who beat South Africa by 123 runs in the 2nd ODI at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Saturday, returned to the summit. In fact, it was Pakistan that toppled the Men in Yellow in he rankings.

Pakistan climbed to the top of the ICC ODI rankings with a 3-0 ODI series victory over Afghanistan last month. However, with a 123-run win over the Proteas on Saturday, Australia have 121 points, putting them ahead of Pakistan, who only have 120 in their kitty.

Babar Azam and co. will lock horns with India on Sunday at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, rain has threatened to play spoilsport in the clash as showers are predicted for afternoon and evening. Nevertheless, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has added a reserve day to prevent another washout.

Centuries by Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner put Australia 2-0 up in ODI series:

As for the Men in Yellow, they set a colossal 393 to win for South Africa after David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne blasted brisk centuries. Travis Head and Josh Inglis also made quick-fire fifties, while Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis also dished out some lusty blows in the end.

While the Proteas started strongly, they slid from 81-0 to 119-4. Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller scored 49 runs each, while Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma also scored a pair of 40s. Adam Zampa took 4 wickets, while Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, and Sean Abbot claimed 2 each.

