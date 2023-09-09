IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan REVEAL Playing XI For High-Voltage Super 4 In Colombo

The Pakistan cricket team on Saturday announced its playing XI for the high-voltage clash against India.

The Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Sunday (Sept 10).

Pakistan will remain unchanged for this match with Babar Azam leading the team and Shadab Khan as his deputy.

Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq will open the innings followed by Babar, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan as the specialist batters.

Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf will share the bowling responsibilities along with Shadab as the second spin option.

Rain-marred opening clash

India were in trouble in their opening game against the Men in Green in Pallekele as the fast-bowling trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem and Rauf had reduced them to 66 for 4 before Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan fought back and helped the team post 266 on the board.

But rain played spoilsport in that game and not a single ball was bowled in the second innings which forced both teams to share a point each in Kandy.

Rain set to play spoilsport again

The weather is set to play a part in Sunday's match as well as showers are forecast in Sri Lanka's capital city.

There is a reserve day for this clash on Monday but the forecast for September 11 is also the same so chances of a full game look slim at the moment.

But nonetheless, both India and Pakistan will look to get the better of each other and stamp their dominance in the tournament within the time they'll have in between the rain interruptions.

This will be Pakistan's second match in the Super Fours, they already have two points in the bag thanks to their victory over Bangladesh earlier this week.

