 IND vs PAK Super 4, Asia Cup 2023: Will Weather Play Spoilsport Again In Marquee Clash
The complete weather report of Colombo, which will host the marquee Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. | (Credits: Twitter)

There is massive buzz as India and Pakistan will face one another on a Super Sunday (September 10th) at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as the Men in Blue kick start their Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023. With the weather likely to play spoilsport, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the addition of a reserve day for the same.

According to Accuweather, the probability of precipitation in Colombo is 46% on Monday and the climate is predicted to be cloudy with thunderstorm in spots. The chances increase to 90% in the afternoon with a couple of thunderstorms around. The probability of showers is 80% in the evening, with the climate still cloudy. With the match slated to begin at 3 pm, there is every chance of another washout.

Colombo weather Sunday afternoon

Colombo weather Sunday afternoon | (Credits: Accuweather)

Colombo weather Sunday evening

Colombo weather Sunday evening | (Credits: Accuweather)

Pakistan made their way to the Super 4 stage after beating Nepal by a massive 238-run margin and a washout against India in Kandy. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and co. sealed their spot in the Super 4 stage with a 10-wicket victory over Nepal.

Honours even in India-Pakistan washout in Kandy:

Meanwhile, the honours were even as India were bowled out for 266 against Pakistan in Kandy in their 1st innings after choosing to bat first. The Men in Blue had positives as their middle-order stepped up after a top-order collapse. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya rescued India from 66-4 s their 138-run partnership scripted a revival.

As for Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah swung the new ball extravgantly. Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with 4 wickets, while Naseem and Haris Rauf claimed 3 each.

