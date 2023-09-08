Asia Cup 2023: Team India Cricketers Play Football During Their Indoor Practice Session (WATCH)

Team India players play football. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Amid a high-pressure Super 4 fixture against Pakistan on Sunday (September 10th) at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Team India players decided to have fun during their indoor practice sessions. Team India players engaged in a football match as the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and Shubman Gill tried their luck.

The objective of their football session was to hit the three stumps that was dug far off. According to the footage shared by BCCI's social media accounts, Shreyas Iyer was able to hit the target consistently, but the other players struggled to do so. A member of Team India's support staff also tried his luck and was successful and celebrated with Iyer.

Reserve day added for India-Pakistan Super 4 clash in Asia Cup 2023 clash:

With the highly anticipated clash in Colombo having a rain threat, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has included a reserve day. In such a case, the match will start from where it was stopped. It's worth noting that only India-Pakistan Super 4 fixture and the final (September 17th) has a reserve day.

The first-round clash between the two sides ended as a no-result as not one ball was bowled in the 2nd innings. Batting first, the Men in Blue managed 266 on the back of half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf had blown away India's top 4 cheaply, with the former taking 4 wickets.

