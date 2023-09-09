Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh And Sri Lanka Cricket Board Back ACC's Decision To Keep Reserve Day For India-Pakistan Super 4 Game

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have once played in Asia Cup 2023. | (Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricket boards have issued official statements following Asian Cricket Council (ACC) decided to allot a reserve day for the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash. Both boards clarified that the decision was taken after consulting all four member teams and hence, agreed to the changes.

The ACC has added a reserve day for the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash set to take place on Sunday (September 10th) in Colombo, given the massive chances of showers. Hence, a reserve day has been allotted to prevent another washout. However, a certain section of fans have deemed it unfair to have a reserve day only for one Super 4 match.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated:

"A reserve day for India Pakistan contest in Super 11 Asia Cup Super 4 stage has been added that effectively revised the Asia Cup playing condition. To clarify on the position, the decision was taken with the consent of all four participating teams and ACC."

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) also relayed the same message, claiming:

"The reserve day for the India-Pakistan contest of the Super 11 Asia Cup Super 4 stage was taken in consultation with all four member boards of the Super 4 competing teams. Accordingly, the ACC effectively revised the playing conditions of the tournament to effect the agreed-upon change."

"We would love to have an extra day as well" - Bangladesh head coach

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Super 4 game against Sri Lanka on Saturday, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha claimed they would have had an opinion had they been consulted before. As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said:

"I'm sure there is a technical committee, represented by every participating countries, six nations. So, they must have decided with some other reason. Yes, it's not ideal. We would love to have an extra day as well. So, if we were consulted before, we would have our comment, but because it's already made, I don't have any concern."

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be keen to get on board in the Super 4 game on Saturday.