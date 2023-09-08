'Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Should Boycott This Tournament': Fans Blast ACC For Keeping Reserve Day Only For India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 Game

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) booking a reserve day for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricket fans are unimpressed over the move and claimed it is shameful for cricket. Fans believe that reserve days should be there for all the games as it is unfair. A certain section of Pakistan fans also believe Sri Lanka and Bangladesh should boycott the tournament.

While the Asia Cup 2023 final has a reserve day, the India-Pakistan clash is the only match in Super 4 to have the same as Colombo has 90 percent chances of rain on the game day. With their first-round mouthwatering game resulting in a washout, the ACC has ensured a final day for the 2nd round.

The first-round clash between the two sides ended as a no-result as not one ball was bowled in the 2nd innings. Batting first, the Men in Blue managed 266 on the back of half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf had blown away India's top 4 cheaply, with the former taking 4 wickets, including that of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Hence, it's all the more reason that there is plenty of buzz around the clash. Pakistan qualified for the Super 4 stage of the tournament following a 238-run win over Nepal and a washout against India. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue made their way to the next round after a 10-wicket win over Nepal.

Here's how Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricket fans have reacted to the reserve day for India-Pakistan clash?

