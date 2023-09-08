'Always Listen To Your Mum': Marnus Labuschagne Makes Surprising Revelation After His Heroics In 1st ODI Against South Africa

Marnus Labuschagne hugs his mother after his match-winning knock. | (Credits: Twitter)

Star Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne believes it is always good to your mother as he made a surprising revelation after scripting Australia's come-from-behind win in 1st ODI against South Africa. Taking to his official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter), Labuschagne shared a picture of him hugging his mother after the game.

The right-handed batter became the concussion substitute for the 2nd time in his career as Cameron Green was struck by a delivery from Kagiso Rabada on his head. Green walked off following that incident, bringing Labuschagne in the crease. At 113-7 in pursuit of 223, all hopes were lost, but he joined hands with Ashton Agar to stitch an unbroken 112-run stand as Australia won by 3 wickets.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As Labuschagne, who stayed unbeaten at 80, collected the Player of the Match award, he revealed that his mother was confident he would play in the 1st ODI. He said in the post-match presentation:

"What a rollercoaster! It's a strange thing. My mum was adamant last night I was playing today. I said, "I'm not in the team." Just got some weird thing that happens around concussions. I've been disappointed with how I've played ODIs in the last 10-12 games. I tried to right some wrongs - certain things to improve against spin and pace. Didn't have the pressure last night of laying in bed and thinking about my batting. Nice that it all came together."

Read Also Mitchell Marsh Named T20I Captain As Australia Announce Squad To Face South Africa

Marnus Labuschagne not included in Australia's 2023 World Cup squad:

Due to inconsistent returns off his bat, the 29-year-old was not considered for the 2023 World Cup. He has so far played in 31 ODIs, managing 927 runs at 34.33 with 1 century and 7 fifties. However, his pristine knock of 80 off 93 deliveries should give the selectors something to think about.

Australia's squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)