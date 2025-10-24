Bee Magical Shines Bright, Wins Prestigious P Hadow Trophy At Pune Racecourse

Horse Racing | Credits: X

Bee Magical, one among the top four fancied contenders, lived up to expectations to claim the prestigious P Hadow Trophy on the special day of the Pune meeting held at the Pune Racecourse on Friday.

In a card of eight events, punters had plenty to cheer about as four tote favourites obliged, making it a rewarding day for the racing faithful.

The six-furlong contest for Indian horses rated between 40 and 66 saw Manor House set a brisk early pace as the field of nine runners broke cleanly from the gates. However, the front-runner soon faded out midway through the race, leading to a constant shuffle among the leaders as the tempo quickened.

With about 50 meters left to the winning post, the race took a dramatic turn. Bee Magical, the public’s top choice, unleashed a powerful burst of speed under confident handling to surge past the rest of the field. Lord Eric put up a spirited challenge but fell short by less than a length as Bee Magical crossed the wire first to take home the coveted trophy.

The finish drew loud cheers from the grandstands, as Bee Magical’s consistent form and strong late dash reaffirmed her class on the Pune turf. The winning connections were all smiles as the mare returned to the paddock, basking in the applause of delighted punters who had backed her with faith well placed.