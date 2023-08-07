Mitchell Marsh Named T20I Captain As Australia Announce Squad To Face South Africa

Mitchell Marsh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Hard-hitting all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has succeeded Aaron Finch as Australia's next T20I skipper and will lead the 18-man squad in the three T20Is against South Africa. The 14-man squad also includes three faces as Australia begin their build-up to the T20 World Cup next year in the West Indies and USA.

Finch's retirement after the T20 World Cup 2022 left the position vacant. Marsh has arguably been one of the best performers in T20I cricket for Australia and played an instrumental role in their World Cup victory in 2021. The West Australian struck an unbeaten 77 off 50 deliveries in the final against New Zealand to fashion an eight-wicket win for his side.

George Bailey addresses Mitchell Marsh's appointment as captain:

Chief Selector George Bailey asserted that they are excited to see Marsh captain Australia at the international level after performing the role in the Big Bash League. As quoted by cricket.com.au, he remarked:

"Mitch has long been a senior player within the white-ball structure, with this an opportunity for him to add to his leadership skills at international level. We look forward to him taking that step in South Africa."

Meanwhile, the uncapped players include top-order batter Matt Short, seam-bowling all-rounder Aaron Hardie, and left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson as selectors rewarded them for their performances in the domestic circuit. Steve Smith, who scored back-to-back centuries in BBL 2022-23, is likely to open with David Warner and will hope to cement the position ahead of next year's World Cup.

Australia's T20I squad to face South Africa:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

The first of the three T20Is start on August 30th in Durban.

