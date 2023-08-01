'Decided To Meet Up In The Night Club': Ben Stokes Clarifies After England Allegedly Snubbed Australia For Post-Ashes Meet-Up

Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes. | (Credits: Twitter)

England captain Ben Stokes has opened up about allegedly snubbing the Australian team from having their customary post-series drinks on Monday at the Kia Oval on London. The 32-year-old all-rounder took to his official Twitter handle, stating that their wrap-up took longer than expected and that they decided to meet at a nightclub later on.

While the Ashes series ended with a 2-2 draw, relationships between the two sides had soured following Alex Carey's stumping of Jonny Bairstow in the 2nd Test at Lord's. Following that game, England head coach Brendon McCullum questioned Australia for violating the spirit of the game and indicated that they would not join the arch-rivals for a beer anytime soon.

According to media reports, the Australians waited for a while and Steve Smith peered into the English dressing room before they left. As per Fox Sports, the hosts left the ground four hours after the last ball was bowled and had allegedly denied the tourists from having a post-series meet-up.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Stokes clarified that their wrap took longer than expected, supposedly due to the Test retirements of Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali, but revealed that they decided to meet later.

Ben Stokes reckons Test cricket needed the 2023 Ashes series:

With the thrilling five-Test series ending at 2-2, Stokes feels Test cricket desperately needed it and that both sides are staunch advocates of the format. He hopes Ashes 2023 has elevated the format's status significantly, stating, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"I genuinely believe this is what Test cricket needed. Every player in an England and Australia shirt is a massive advocate for Test cricket to stay alive. We have been very vocal about that being an objective in the way we play and I think this series has really done that. It has captivated so many new fans and attracted a new audience. Test cricket is the purest form and I absolutely love it. I hope this series has got it even bigger."

Mitchell Starc and Chris Woakes claimed the Player of the Series awards.