'Happy Birthday Dad': James Anderson's Kids' Sweet Gesture During Ashes Test As England Legend Turns 41

With veteran England seamer James Anderson celebrating his 41st birthday in the 5th Ashes Test at the Kia Oval in London, his family was present to celebrate it. Hence, his kids had displayed a placard at the venue that read 'Happy Birthday' and they would likely be praying for an England victory.

Anderson's longevity is arguably one of the most remarkable things of his storied career that began way back in 2003. The right-arm seamer became the fulcrum of England's fast-bowling attack in Tests from 2008 and formed a prolific bowling partnership alongside Stuart Broad. With well over 650 Test wickets, he is the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in the format.

James Anderson not planning to retire anytime soon:

With Anderson's returns modest in the ongoing 2023 Ashes series, The 41-year-old isn't unfazed despite question marks over his place, asserting that he has a lot more to offer to the team. He told BBC Test Match Special after day 3 of the 5th Test at the Oval:

"You pray that these lean patches don't come in one of the biggest series you could play in but unfortunately for me that is the case. I've still got another innings to try to do something for the team. I felt like today I bowled really well and on another day I could have got a couple more wickets. It felt like I challenged the forward defence a lot, which is what I've tried to do throughout my career. In terms of retirement, I've got no interest in going any time soon. I feel like I've got a lot more to give."

England have left Australia 384 to chase down in the 5th Ashes Test.

