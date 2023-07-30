 WATCH: Retiring Stuart Broad Gets Guard Of Honour From Australia On Day 4 Of 5th Test
Australia made a brilliant gesture for Stuart Broad as he strode out to bat for the final time in Test cricket

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Australians line up to give Stuart Broad guard of honour. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Australian cricket team provided a guard of honour to the outgoing England cricketer Stuart Broad as he walked out to bat for the last time in Test cricket. The visiting team lined up to respect Broad, who announced his retirement from professional cricket after day 3 of the 5th Ashes Test at the Oval.

Broad will retire as the second-highest Test wicket-taker for England and is the only English bowler apart from James Anderson to take over 600 wickets. The 37-year-old crossed the landmark during the 4th Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester when he dismissed Travis Head on day 1 of the match.

Broad walked out to bat after Mark Wood's dismissal on day 3 at the Oval and survived the Australian fast bowlers alongside James Anderson. He slammed Mitchell Starc's short-pitched delivery for a maximum over square leg. The very next over off-spinner Todd Murphy claimed James Anderson to wrap up England's innings.

Stuart Broad says he always wanted to finish at the top of his game:

Speaking to Sky Sports after day 3, Broad asserted that he still loves the game to the very core and that the ongoing series has been wonderful to be a part of.

"Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have. I'm loving cricket as much as I ever have, it's been a wonderful series to be a part of and I've always wanted to finish at the top. This series feels like it has been the most wonderful and entertaining to be a part of. England versus Australia has always been the pinnacle for me."

With Australia in pursuit of 384, they will need a record chase at the venue to win it.

