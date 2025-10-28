'Sukoon Kisi Tarah Ka..': Yuzi Chahal's Rumoured GF RJ Mahvash Shares Birthday Pics; Rinku Singh Likes Her Post

Image: RJ Mavish/Rinku SIngh/instagram

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash posted pictures of her birthday on her personal Instagram account. The pictures and videos which went viral on social media collected around 64,000 likes, and among them was current Team India cricketer, Rinku Singh, who is preparing himself for the five-match T20I series against Australia.

Mavish, who turned 29 on October 27, shared a note with the pictures stating that she usually switches off her phone and often travels to celebrate alone or with very few close people.

She wrote, "So I hate birthdays and switch off my phone and I run out of the country to spend it alone or with 1-2 people who are like family to me. This year, my birthday was very special and for the first time I felt at peace with life. Sukoon kisi tarah ka. I want God to plan my next year for me because I have planned enough for my life and lolllll-ed it So may next year brings more love, gratitude, awareness, realisations and learnings. I am ready for all the ups and downs. Lets go lets go letssss goooo! "

About Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s bond

Chahal and Mahvash have been turning heads over the past few months over their growing bond. Both of them have been having frequent outings together sparking romance rumours. The duo first sparked dating rumours when they were seen spending time together amid the cricketer’s split from his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma

Both Chahal and Mavish enjoyed the Champions Trophy final in Dubai. During one of the IPL Trophy matches, she boarded the Punjab Kings team bus along with other WAGs (wives and girlfriends of cricketers), raising eyebrows. When asked by Raj Shamami on his podcast if anything is going on with Mahvash or anyone, Chahal clarified, “No, there’s nothing”.

Chahal takes dig at ex-wife Dhanashree Verma

had shared a post quoting a Delhi High Court judgment that read, “Financially independent wives cannot demand alimony from their husbands.”

He captioned it with, “Maa kasam khao nahi paltoge iss decision seh,” which roughly translates to “Swear on your mother you won’t go back on this decision.”

The post, later deleted, spread rapidly across social media, prompting speculation that it was directed at his ex-wife, though some argued it was simply a nod to the ruling.