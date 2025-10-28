'I'm Really Eager Because...': Lionel Messi Reveals Playing 2026 FIFA World Cup On One Condition

Image: X

Lionel Messi has not ruled out one final World Cup appearance as he weighs up whether his body will allow him another run with Argentina at next year’s tournament in North America. The 38-year-old Inter Miami forward, who inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022, said he remains eager to help his nation defend the title but will only decide after assessing his condition ahead of the competition.

During an interview with NBC News, he said,"It's something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup and I would love to.I would like to be there, to be well and be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Messi turns 39 next June and admitted he will take things slowly before committing. He explained, "And I'm going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter and see if I can really be 100%, if I can be useful to the group, to the national team, and then make a decision,".

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner said the lure of one more World Cup is powerful. "I'm really eager because it's a World Cup. We're coming off winning the last World Cup and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it's always a dream to play with the national team, especially in official competitions."

Lionel Messi on his life in Miami

Messi, who made his senior debut for Barcelona at 17, moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 before joining MLS side Inter Miami two years later. The Argentine star said he has embraced life in the United States.

"The truth is that I like everything about living here," Messi said. "I spent a lot of time in Barcelona, which for me is an extraordinary city, where I grew up and had many spectacular moments, and which we miss a lot. But Miami is a city that allows us to live very well, that makes us enjoy life, that allows us to be calm, that allows the kids to be themselves and live day to day."

With 195 caps and 114 goals for Argentina, Messi remains a national icon. Whether he will add to those numbers at the 2026 World Cup may depend on how kind time continues to be to one of football’s all-time greats.