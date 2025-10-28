Six But Out! Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed Dismissed In Bizarre Fashion Against West Indies During 16-Run Defeat; Video

Image: X

Bangladesh’s chase ended in bizarre fashion during the first T20I against the West Indies at Chattogram, as Taskin Ahmed was dismissed in an bizzare fashion despite hitting a six on the fourth ball of the last over. Chasing 166, Bangladesh’s hopes were all but over by the time Romario Shepherd ran in to bowl the final over with 20 runs still required of 6 balls.

The first three balls resulted in two singles and one extras (1 wide). The fourth ball bowled by Shepherd was a length delivery which Taskin stepping deep in the crease hit it beyond the mid-wicket boundary. However, replays showed he had dislodged the bails with his back foot while executing the shot, resulting in a hit-wicket dismissal.

West Indies take lead in three-match series

Bangladesh were bundled out for 149 in 19.4 overs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib top-scored in the innings with a brisk 33, but the rest of the batting lineup faltered under consistent pressure. Four of Bangladesh’s top five batters failed tomake big score, leaving the hosts at 57/5 in the ninth over. Jason Holder spearheaded the West Indies attack with 3 for 31, well supported by Jayden Seales, who claimed 3 for 32 and cleaned up the tail.

Earlier, captain Shai Hope won the toss and opted to bat on what he described as a batting-friendly pitch. However, openers Brandon King and Alick Athanaze managed only 36 runs in the powerplay, struggling against Nasum Ahmed’s spin. Although Nasum did not take any wickets, he conceded just 15 runs in his four overs. Hope and Rovman Powell powered the visiting side to a challenging 165 for 3, adding 51 runs in the final three overs to seize control.

Among Bangladesh’s bowlers, Taskin Ahmed stood out with two wickets, while Rishad Hossain picked up 1 wicket. With the 16-run win, the West Indies take a 1-0 lead in the series, leaving Bangladesh to regroup ahead of the next contest in Chattogram.