 Horrific! Pittsburgh Penguins Fan In Critical Condition After Falling From The Upper Deck Of PPG Paints Arena
Horrific! Pittsburgh Penguins Fan In Critical Condition After Falling From The Upper Deck Of PPG Paints Arena

According to a report, the fan stumbled down several stairs and tumbled headfirst over a glass railing. He then fell into the suite level and hit another person before falling another level down.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
Image: PPG Paints ARena/Instagram

A horrific scene unfolded during the National Hockey League (NHL) game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and St Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena on Monday night. A Penguins fan fell from the upper concourse into the lower bowl during the match, resulting in him being taken to the hospital immediately. The incident occurred in the first period shortly after Anthony Mantha netted Pittsburgh’s second goal.

The incident came just days after a worker at Acrisure Stadium, which is home to the Pittsburgh Steelers, was taken to the hospital after he fell about 50 feet from the main scoreboard

According to a Yahoo Sports report, citing the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the fan stumbled down several stairs and tumbled headfirst over a glass railing. He then fell into the suite level and hit another person, who declined to be treated, before falling another level down. Medical teams and emergency personnel quickly responded. He was treated and taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition. 

Penguins issue statement on tragedy

Non-BS IV Commercial Goods Vehicles Banned In Delhi From November 1 As AQI Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category
Non-BS IV Commercial Goods Vehicles Banned In Delhi From November 1 As AQI Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category
Mumbai: Cleaning Efforts Underway Following Chhath Puja Celebrations; Visuals From Dadar Beach Surfaces | Video
Mumbai: Cleaning Efforts Underway Following Chhath Puja Celebrations; Visuals From Dadar Beach Surfaces | Video
US President Donald Trump Meets Japan's First Woman Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, In Tokyo; 2 Major Deals Signed
US President Donald Trump Meets Japan's First Woman Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, In Tokyo; 2 Major Deals Signed
IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 258 Positions Underway; Details Here
IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 258 Positions Underway; Details Here

The Pittsburgh Penguins later released an official statement regarding the incident. The statement said,"The Pittsburgh Penguins can confirm that an adult male fell from the upper concourse to the lower bowl at PPG Paints Arena earlier this evening. The individual was immediately attended to by Pittsburgh EMS as well as PPG Paints Arena personnel and has since been transported to a local hospital. Although there is no further information at this time, the Penguins and OVG Management Group are closely monitoring the situation. Our concerns remain with the individual and his family at this time."

Penguins beat St Louis Blues

Despite the unsettling turn of events, the game continued, with the Penguins eventually defeating the Blues 6–3. Bryan Rust scored twice, while captain Sidney Crosby added a goal and two assists, including his 1,700th career point, placing him among the NHL’s all-time greats.

