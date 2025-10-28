'Whose Son Is This?': Harbhajan Singh Slams Media Platform For Sharing AI-Generated Image Of His Child

Image: Harbhajan Singh/Instagram

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently took to social media to slam a media platform for sharing an AI-generated image falsely portraying a child as his son. The image, which quickly spread online, showed a young boy created through artificial intelligence, and Harbhajan, noticing the post, captioned it, “Whose son is this, AI?” to call out the misleading use of technology. The veteran spinner made it clear that the image was fake and expressed disappointment over how easily misinformation can spread without verification.

The incident underscores a growing concern in the digital age, the unchecked misuse of AI-generated content. With technology now capable of producing hyper-realistic images, the potential for spreading misinformation has multiplied. What makes this issue particularly serious is how easily such content can go viral before verification, often causing confusion or emotional distress. In Harbhajan’s case, it was not merely about correcting a false claim but about protecting his son’s identity from being dragged into online circulation through artificial means.

This episode serves as a wake-up call for media platforms and social networks to exercise greater caution and uphold ethical standards. As the line between authentic and artificial continues to blur, the need for rigorous fact-checking and content responsibility becomes paramount. Harbhajan’s strong response earned widespread support from fans, many of whom echoed his concern over the growing misuse of AI in media.

Ultimately, Harbhajan Singh’s reaction goes beyond defending his family’s privacy, it’s a larger statement on accountability and integrity in digital journalism. The episode not only exposes the dangers of unchecked technology but also reinforces the importance of truth, verification, and respect in the modern media landscape.

'Do You Think I Am Jealous Of You?': Harbhajan Singh & R. Ashwin Open Up About Rumoured Rift In Candid Chat; Video

Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin, two of India’s finest off-spinners, have long been the subject of speculation regarding a possible rivalry between them. With both playing key roles at different stages for Team India, fans and commentators have often wondered whether Ashwin’s rise coinciding with the end of Harbhajan’s career led to personal tension. Now, the two legends have addressed the matter directly in a heartfelt conversation.

In a new episode of Ashwin’s YouTube series Kutti Stories With Ash, the Tamil Nadu spinner invited Harbhajan for a candid discussion. The tone was friendly, but Ashwin did not shy away from touching upon the lingering rumours of jealousy and rivalry. Ashwin debuted in 2011, during the later years of Harbhajan’s international career, and soon took over the lead spinner role in the team.

Speaking honestly, Harbhajan dismissed the idea that he was ever jealous of Ashwin or any teammate. “Do you think I am jealous of you?” he asked Ashwin during the chat. “You are sitting with me today, talking at length. Do you think I am that kind of person?” His statement was a clear attempt to put the long-standing narrative to rest once and for all.

The conversation turned thoughtful when Ashwin said that jealousy, if it ever existed, is not inherently wrong. “Even if you were jealous at one point in time, I think it’s justified. That is my point, and I will never take it wrong because we are all human,” said Ashwin. His words reflected maturity and understanding of the emotional complexities in a competitive team environment.

Ashwin also noted that he himself has been the subject of speculation, such as claims that he was sidelined due to Washington Sundar’s rise. “All of this is just perspective,” he said, underlining how public opinions are often disconnected from the truth. Ultimately, their chat provided a refreshing moment of clarity, as both spinners showed there was never bad blood, just mutual respect and a shared passion for the game.