 Take A Look At Shreyas Iyer's Net Worth, Salary, Endorsement Deals, And Much More
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTake A Look At Shreyas Iyer's Net Worth, Salary, Endorsement Deals, And Much More

Take A Look At Shreyas Iyer's Net Worth, Salary, Endorsement Deals, And Much More

As his career progresses, Iyer’s mix of elegance on the field and composure off it ensures his place among the modern torchbearers of Indian cricket, a player who represents both excellence and evolution in the game’s new era.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Image: Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Shreyas Iyer, born on December 6, 1994, in Mumbai, has grown into one of India’s most dependable and stylish middle-order batters. Known for his composure, aggression, and technical elegance, Iyer’s cricketing journey reflects a blend of raw talent, perseverance, and leadership. From his early domestic cricket days to captaining IPL sides and donning the Indian jersey, his rise has been steady and significant.

Net Worth:

Shreyas Iyer's net worth is estimated to be around ₹65 crore as of 2024-25, primarily driven by his IPL contracts, BCCI salary, brand endorsements, and investments. This substantial amount is a testament to his success in cricket and his ability to leverage his brand value.

Salary:

FPJ Shorts
Adani Group Signs MoUs Worth ₹53,000 Crore To Participate In Vadhavan Port Mega Project
Adani Group Signs MoUs Worth ₹53,000 Crore To Participate In Vadhavan Port Mega Project
Uttarakhand: CBI Launches Probe Into UKSSSC 'Paper Leak' Case
Uttarakhand: CBI Launches Probe Into UKSSSC 'Paper Leak' Case
Delhi Development Authority Identifies 60-Acre Land In Narela For ₹500-Crore 'Educational City' Project
Delhi Development Authority Identifies 60-Acre Land In Narela For ₹500-Crore 'Educational City' Project
Cyclone Montha: 30 IndiGo, 2 Air India, 5 Air India Express Flights Cancelled In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
Cyclone Montha: 30 IndiGo, 2 Air India, 5 Air India Express Flights Cancelled In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Representing India in international matches, Iyer earns match fees that contribute to his overall earnings. His performances in these matches have been impressive, making him a valuable asset to the team. Additionally, he earns ₹3 crore annually from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as part of his Grade B contract. This contract further supplements his income and recognizes his contributions to Indian cricket.

IPL Salary:

Iyer's impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have significantly contributed to his earnings. His salary from the Punjab Kings has increased over the years, reflecting his value to the team. As a key player for the PBKS, Iyer's IPL salary is reportedly around ₹26.75 crore per annum. This significant amount contributes substantially to his net worth.

Read Also
Shreyas Iyer Suffers Internal Bleeding Due To Rib Cage Injury: How Serious Can This Condition Get &...
article-image
Read Also
Shreyas Iyer Suffers Internal Bleeding Due To Rib Cage Injury: How Serious Can This Condition Get &...
article-image

Endorsement Deals:

The 30-year-old has partnered with several prominent brands, including Nike, InCred Money, MyFitness & ProFitness, Parksons Cartamundi, among others. These endorsement deals significantly contribute to his annual income.

Future Prospects:

With his talent and dedication, Iyer is likely to continue succeeding in cricket, potentially leading to increased earnings and brand opportunities.

Shreyas Iyer’s journey from a young Mumbai cricketer to an international star embodies consistency, leadership, and style. He has evolved into a vital cog in India’s middle order and an influential figure in franchise cricket. At 30, he stands at the peak of his powers, combining experience with ambition. As his career progresses, Iyer’s mix of elegance on the field and composure off it ensures his place among the modern torchbearers of Indian cricket, a player who represents both excellence and evolution in the game’s new era.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Take A Look At Shreyas Iyer's Net Worth, Salary, Endorsement Deals, And Much More

Take A Look At Shreyas Iyer's Net Worth, Salary, Endorsement Deals, And Much More

Italian GT Sprint Championship: Mahaveer Raghunathan Ends Season With P1 Finish In The Pro-Am Class...

Italian GT Sprint Championship: Mahaveer Raghunathan Ends Season With P1 Finish In The Pro-Am Class...

IND Vs AUS, 1st T20, Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster...

IND Vs AUS, 1st T20, Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster...

'Sukoon Kisi Tarah Ka..': Yuzi Chahal's Rumoured GF RJ Mahvash Shares Birthday Pics; Rinku Singh...

'Sukoon Kisi Tarah Ka..': Yuzi Chahal's Rumoured GF RJ Mahvash Shares Birthday Pics; Rinku Singh...

Horrific! Pittsburgh Penguins Fan In Critical Condition After Falling From The Upper Deck Of PPG...

Horrific! Pittsburgh Penguins Fan In Critical Condition After Falling From The Upper Deck Of PPG...