Take A Look At Shreyas Iyer's Net Worth, Salary, Endorsement Deals, And Much More

Image: Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Shreyas Iyer, born on December 6, 1994, in Mumbai, has grown into one of India’s most dependable and stylish middle-order batters. Known for his composure, aggression, and technical elegance, Iyer’s cricketing journey reflects a blend of raw talent, perseverance, and leadership. From his early domestic cricket days to captaining IPL sides and donning the Indian jersey, his rise has been steady and significant.

Net Worth:

Shreyas Iyer's net worth is estimated to be around ₹65 crore as of 2024-25, primarily driven by his IPL contracts, BCCI salary, brand endorsements, and investments. This substantial amount is a testament to his success in cricket and his ability to leverage his brand value.

Salary:

Representing India in international matches, Iyer earns match fees that contribute to his overall earnings. His performances in these matches have been impressive, making him a valuable asset to the team. Additionally, he earns ₹3 crore annually from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as part of his Grade B contract. This contract further supplements his income and recognizes his contributions to Indian cricket.

IPL Salary:

Iyer's impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have significantly contributed to his earnings. His salary from the Punjab Kings has increased over the years, reflecting his value to the team. As a key player for the PBKS, Iyer's IPL salary is reportedly around ₹26.75 crore per annum. This significant amount contributes substantially to his net worth.

Endorsement Deals:

The 30-year-old has partnered with several prominent brands, including Nike, InCred Money, MyFitness & ProFitness, Parksons Cartamundi, among others. These endorsement deals significantly contribute to his annual income.

Future Prospects:

With his talent and dedication, Iyer is likely to continue succeeding in cricket, potentially leading to increased earnings and brand opportunities.

Shreyas Iyer’s journey from a young Mumbai cricketer to an international star embodies consistency, leadership, and style. He has evolved into a vital cog in India’s middle order and an influential figure in franchise cricket. At 30, he stands at the peak of his powers, combining experience with ambition. As his career progresses, Iyer’s mix of elegance on the field and composure off it ensures his place among the modern torchbearers of Indian cricket, a player who represents both excellence and evolution in the game’s new era.