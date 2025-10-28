 IND Vs AUS, 1st T20, Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster Match In India?
The battle at Canberra is not just a game, it’s the beginning of another riveting chapter in the ever-evolving India-Australia rivalry.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
Image: BCCI/X

Cricket fans are in for a thrilling encounter as Australia and India face off in the first T20 International at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on October 29, with the match set to begin at 1:45 PM IST. The series opener promises to set the tone for an exciting contest between two cricketing powerhouses who share one of the fiercest modern rivalries in the game.

Both teams enter the series with a mix of experience and fresh faces, as they look to fine-tune their combinations ahead of upcoming global tournaments. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will aim to continue their recent run of aggressive and fearless cricket.

Australia, under the leadership of Mitchell Marsh, will look to capitalize on home advantage and start the series on a high. Their squad is packed with match-winners.

Pitch Conditions

The Manuka Oval pitch is known for producing balanced contests, offering good pace and bounce early on while allowing stroke-makers to flourish once set. Dew could play a factor in the second innings, making the toss crucial, with both captains likely to prefer chasing under lights.

When and where to watch India vs Australia 1st T20?

The match between India and Australia in Canberra will kickstart at 1:45 pm IST.

The live telecast of the same will take place on Star Sports. Fans can catch the live streaming on Jio Hotstar.

As India look to extend their dominance in limited-overs cricket and Australia aim to assert their authority on home soil, the series opener promises fireworks. With both teams loaded with explosive talent and tactical acumen, fans can expect a contest brimming with intensity, flair, and world-class cricketing action. The battle at Canberra is not just a game, it’s the beginning of another riveting chapter in the ever-evolving India-Australia rivalry.

