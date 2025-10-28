 BCCI Releases Second Medical Update, Confirms Shreyas Iyer's Steady Recovery Post Injury
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Image: BCCI/X

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has shown positive signs of recovery following a serious abdominal injury sustained during the third ODI against Australia on October 25. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a second medical update confirming that Iyer suffered a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen accompanied by internal bleeding. The injury, which initially raised significant concern, was promptly detected by the medical team, and the bleeding was swiftly brought under control.

According to the update issued by BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia, Iyer’s condition is now stable, and he remains under close medical observation. A repeat scan conducted on October 28 revealed significant improvement, indicating that the cricketer is steadily on the path to recovery. The statement further added that the BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists based in both Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his health and rehabilitation process closely.

While Iyer’s recovery is progressing well, his return to active cricket will depend on the medical team’s assessment and his overall physical response over the coming weeks. The BCCI emphasized that player health remains its top priority and that Iyer will be given the necessary time and support to make a full recovery before resuming competitive action.

This latest update brings relief to fans and teammates alike, who have been anxiously awaiting news on his condition. With encouraging medical reports and steady improvement, Shreyas Iyer appears to be on the mend, marking a hopeful step toward his eventual return to the field.

What is the spleen and what does it do?

The spleen is a soft, fist-sized organ that sits just under the left side of the ribs. It has two main jobs; to help fight infections and filters the blood by removing old or damaged red blood cells. Because it is full of blood vessels, it’s one of the body’s most delicate organs.

That’s why a strong impact, like falling hard on your left side or getting hit in the ribs, can cause it to tear and bleed inside the body. Doctors call this a splenic laceration.

