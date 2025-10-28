IND Vs AUS, 1st T20: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During The Thrilling Match In Canberra? Check Out Weather Updates

Image: BCCI/X

Cricket fans are gearing up for an exciting clash as India and Australia face off in the first T20 International at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on October 29, with the match scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST. Both teams will look to gain an early advantage in the five-match series, promising an action-packed contest.

However, weather conditions may play a role in the proceedings. According to AccuWeather, there is a possibility of light rain during the game, with the chance of precipitation estimated at around 25 per cent. While the forecast suggests mostly clear conditions, teams and fans should remain prepared for brief showers that could temporarily disrupt play.

Image: Accuweather/Screengrab

The Manuka Oval, known for its batting-friendly pitch and moderate bounce, could see an exciting battle between India’s explosive middle order and Australia’s dynamic bowling attack. If rain does intervene, the match officials may have to adjust overs or implement the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, adding another layer of unpredictability to the game.

Despite the slight threat of rain, conditions are expected to be largely favorable for cricket, with moderate temperatures and manageable wind speeds in Canberra. Fans can expect a competitive T20 encounter where both teams aim to start the series on a winning note, while keeping an eye on the weather that could influence strategies and outcomes.

When and where to watch India vs Australia 1st T20?

The match between India and Australia in Canberra will kickstart at 1:45 pm IST.

The live telecast of the same will take place on Star Sports. Fans can catch the live streaming on Jio Hotstar.

As India look to extend their dominance in limited-overs cricket and Australia aim to assert their authority on home soil, the series opener promises fireworks. With both teams loaded with explosive talent and tactical acumen, fans can expect a contest brimming with intensity, flair, and world-class cricketing action. The battle at Canberra is not just a game, it’s the beginning of another riveting chapter in the ever-evolving India-Australia rivalry.