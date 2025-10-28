Ex-Arsenal Star Aaron Ramsey Offers ₹17 Lakh In Reward After His Beloved Dog Halo Goes Missing

Image: Aaron Ramsey/Instagram

Aaron Ramsey’s move to Mexico was meant to mark a new beginning in his footballing journey, but it has instead turned into an emotional ordeal. The Welsh midfielder, who joined Liga MX side Pumas UNAM earlier this year, is now facing what local media have called his “Mexican nightmare,” the disappearance of his beloved pet beagle, Halo. The 34-year-old footballer and his family have been left heartbroken after Halo went missing in the town of San Miguel de Allende in central Mexico.

Ramsey, devastated by the loss, has launched a desperate search to find her, even offering a reward of $20,000 (approx. ₹17,65,304) for any information that could lead to her safe return. He also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, “What I’d do to hold you one last time, Halo.” The post quickly went viral, drawing sympathy and support from fans across Mexico, Wales, and beyond.

For Ramsey, the loss comes at a time of transition both personally and professionally. After leaving his boyhood club Cardiff City earlier this year, where he served as a player-coach during a difficult campaign, he joined Pumas UNAM in July, seeking a fresh challenge in Mexican football. His arrival was met with enthusiasm, and Ramsey expressed excitement about testing himself in Liga MX, describing the move as “a new adventure.” However, the emotional distress caused by Halo’s disappearance has overshadowed his start to life in Mexico, with Pumas granting him time away from the pitch to focus on the search.

A desperate search for Halo

Ramsey’s plight has touched fans worldwide, highlighting the human side of footballers who often face personal struggles behind the spotlight. The midfielder, known for his resilience and professionalism throughout his career, from his Arsenal days to captaining Wales, now finds himself fighting a very different kind of battle. Pumas UNAM and the local community have joined efforts to assist in the search, while Ramsey continues to hold onto hope that Halo will be found.

For now, football has taken a back seat as Ramsey and his family channel their energy into finding their missing companion. His emotional appeal has not only shown his deep affection for Halo but also resonated with animal lovers everywhere. As messages of support pour in, fans across the world are united in one hope, that Halo will be safely reunited with Aaron Ramsey, bringing an end to his Mexican nightmare.