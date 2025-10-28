Italian GT Sprint Championship: Mahaveer Raghunathan Ends Season With P1 Finish In The Pro-Am Class At Monza

Mahaveer Raghunathan (L) and teammate Lorenzo Ferrari. |

Mahaveer Raghunathan, India’s only driver in the Italian GT Sprint Championship, ended his 2025 season on a high with a Pro-Am class victory in Race 2 at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. Teaming up with Lorenzo Ferrari in the AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3, the pair took P1 in Pro-Am and P6 overall, closing out a competitive season with a strong result.

Raghunathan’s season came full circle having started the year with an overall race win at Vallelunga, he finished it with another class victory at Monza. Across the 2025 Italian GT Sprint Championship, he recorded three wins in total: an overall win at Vallelunga, and Pro-Am victories at Imola and Monza.

The Monza weekend had its share of highs and challenges. In Race 1, Raghunathan and Ferrari finished vice-championship in Pro-Am and P4 overall, but a post-race penalty for early contact dropped them to P4 in class, costing valuable points in the title fight. They bounced back in Race 2, where Raghunathan recovered from an early incident with a determined drive and several clean overtakes before handing the car to Ferrari. A late safety car closed up the field, and the AF Corse duo took full advantage to secure the class win.

“It feels great to end the season with a win at Monza. Race 1 was disappointing with the penalty without which we would have won the championship , but we came back strong in Race 2. The car felt fantastic, and the team did a great job. We started this year at the first race with a win at Vallelunga, and to end the season with a win in Monza shows we’ve been consistently fast all year. Even though we were the quickest, we missed winning the championship by just four points due to things outside our control. Overall, it’s been a strong and consistent season with AF Corse," Mahaveer Raghunathan, said.

The result confirmed second place in the GT3 Pro-Am Championship, just four points behind the title winners wrapping up a solid and hard-fought season for Raghunathan and the AF Corse team.