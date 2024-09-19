The Speedster In You: Mercedes AMG GT 63 Pro “Motorsport Collectors Edition

By: Vikrant Durgale | September 19, 2024
The new Motorsport Collectors Edition's base color is obsidian black metallic, and a hand-painted gradient star pattern can be seen at the back.
3.2 seconds to reach 62 mph and a maximum speed of 197 mph.
It delivers 603 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission.
The stitching on the seats, armrests, and doors inside carries over the theme with Petronas colors.
A head-up display, driver assistance package, 360-degree camera, and an upgraded Burmester sound system are also included.
Additionally, the car comes equipped as standard with AMG's carbon fiber package, which incorporates the material into the diffuser, front splitter, rear wing, and sills.
The 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine in the Motorsport Collectors Edition is the same as the one found in the AMG GT 63 Pro.
