Pure Innovation, Cleaner Power: Toyota Mirai 2024

By: G R Mukesh | July 30, 2024
By fusing hydrogen from the atmosphere with oxygen from the outside air.
The artistry of Mirai is evident in every little detail. The Mirai's long, wide, and low stance give it an ultramodern appearance that matches its engineering.
On every drive, Mirai's cutting-edge technology makes you feel more connected and in control.
With its dynamic rear-wheel-drive platform, the Mirai continuously provides an exhilarating, emission-free ride, whether it is navigating through the city or winding through scenic routes.
Toyota's cutting-edge Human Machine Interface (HMI) is available on the Mirai.
Mirai produces electricity without emitting any emissions and helps usher in an era of limitless possibilities.
Air entering through the intake grille and hydrogen from the fuel tank combine to form the Fuel Cell Stack at the center of the Mirai.
The air's oxygen and hydrogen combine chemically to produce electricity, which powers the Mirai. Water is ultimately the only byproduct.
