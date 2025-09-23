 Asia Cup 2025: Harbhajan Singh Mocks Pakistan, Calls India-Pakistan Clash ‘One-Sided’, Drops ‘Greatest Rivalry’ Tag
In the post-match press conference after the Super 4 contest, Suryakumar Yadav said that the India vs Pakistan match is not a rivalry anymore, as the balance is heavily in favour of India whenever they play.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
Image: Harbhajan Singh/X

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh backed Suryakumar Yadav’s views on India vs Pakistan rivalry with a touch of humour in his latest tweet. The Turbanator posted a photo of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma having a heated on-field chat with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, Harbhajan captioned it,“The One Sided Rivalry (with laughing emojis). Chak de India.”He further deleted the word 'Greatest' on the photo and kept "Rivalry”.

Suryakumar Yadav's comment on India vs Pakistan rivalry

In the post-match press conference after Super 4 contest, Suryakumar Yadav said that the India vs Pakistan match is not a rivalry anymore, as the balance is heavily in favour of India whenever they play. Speaking to the press, Surya said,“You guys should stop asking questions about the rivalry between India-Pakistan. According to me, if the two teams are playing 15-20 games, and the scoreline is 7-7 or 8-7, then it is called a rivalry. 10-0, 10-1, I don't know what the stat is, but this is not a rivalry anymore. I think we played better cricket than them (Pakistan), and also from a bowling point of view,”

Team India's stats against Pakistan in T20I

The current T20I world champions India have dominated 12 of the 15 T20 international meetings against Pakistan. India has defeated Pakistan seven times in a row in white-ball formats since the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The disparity has only gotten worse over time. Pakistan is having trouble against a well-established Indian team as a result of their decline after the retirement of several key players. Another example is from their previous Asia Cup encounter, in which India easily chased down 128 to win by seven wickets in the group stage. The list of recent conflicts demonstrates how one-sided these interactions can be.

