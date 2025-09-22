'Fielding Coach Ne Already Email...': Suryakumar Yadav's Hilarious Response On Team India's Lapses In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash Draws Laughter During Presser; Video

Suryakumar Yadav. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav cheekily said that their fielding coach has mailed the boys over their sloppiness against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash on Sunday in Dubai. However, the right-handed batter said it's all part of the game and is okay to have this mistakes early in the Super 4.

India dropped at least four catches, two of which were dropped by Abhishek Sharma off Sahibzada Farhan's bat. Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill also fluffed one each but Team India still won comfortably, gunning down 171 with four wickets to spare.

Speaking at the press conference, he answered the below about dropped catches:

"I think fielding coach ne already email daal diya hai ladkon ko office mein aane ke liye kal aur parson, jin logon ke haath mein halka sa butter laga tha. But dekhiye yeh chalte rehta hai. It's completely part of the game. I'm okay with it because accha hai yeh pehle game mein ho gaya, aur aage crucial games khelne hain humko. So, it's part of the game."

(I think the fielding coach has already put an email to the boys to come to the office, those who had butter on their fingers. But these things keep happening. It's completely part of the game. I'm okay with it because it's good it's happened in the first game. We have to play crucial games moving forward. So, it's part of the game.)

Abhishek Sharma Crowned Player of the Match for his 39-ball 74

Meanwhile, Abhishek was crowned Player of the match for his swashbuckling knock of 74 from 39 balls. The left-hander welcomed Shaheen Shah Afridi with a six and went on to stitch a 105-run opening stand with Shubman Gill to put the Men in Blue firmly in front.

The loss for Pakistan means the game against Sri Lanka will likely be a do-or-die contest for them.