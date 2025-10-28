Shreyas Iyer Update: Team India Cricketer Moved Out Of ICU, Health Remains Delicate But Stable; Says Report

Image: BCCI/X

BCCI continues to sweat over the injury suffered by Shreyas Iyer during the final ODI in Sydney. Iyer injured his rib while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey of Harshit Rana's bowling. The middle-order batter was immediately rushed to the hospital and has been under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Iyer's health remains delicate but stable and has also been moved out of the ICU. As per the report, following the injury he was immediately admitted to a hospital in Sydney, with the travelling Indian team doctor, Dr Rizwan Khan, constantly by his side. While a few local friends have also been keeping him company, a family member may fly to Sydney from Mumbai once the visa formalities are completed.

BCCI 's statement on Shreyas Iyer's injury

The BCCI on Monday, October 27 released a statement on Shreyas Iyer's injury stating " Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress."

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla expressed hope of looking forward to seeing Shreyas returning to the field, stronger than ever and wrote on X, "Wishing @ShreyasIyer15 a quick recovery. His unwavering spirit and commitment to the game are truly admirable. Looking forward to seeing him back on the field soon, stronger than ever."

What is the spleen and what does it do?

The spleen is a soft, fist-sized organ that sits just under the left side of the ribs. It has two main jobs; to help fight infections and filters the blood by removing old or damaged red blood cells. Because it is full of blood vessels, it’s one of the body’s most delicate organs.

That’s why a strong impact, like falling hard on your left side or getting hit in the ribs, can cause it to tear and bleed inside the body. Doctors call this a splenic laceration.