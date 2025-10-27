Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: What Kind Of Damage Has Team India ODI Vice Captain Suffered To His Ribs? BCCI Provides Update

Image: BCCI/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has provided an update an exact update on Shreyas Iyer's injury. Iyer suffered an injury running backwards from the backward point to dismiss Alex Carey during the last ODI in Sydney. He appeared to have hurt his left rib cage and was rushed to the hospital soon.

BCCI released a statement on the latest update regarding his injury. The statement said," Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress."

A source, while speaking to PTI had earlier said that Iyer was expected to be out of action for about three weeks, but the recovery period may now be longer. The source said "Since there has been internal bleeding, he will certainly need more time to recover, and at this point, it's difficult to put a definite timeline on his return to competitive cricket,".

Iyer was recently named the vice-captain of the ODI team and was acting as Shubman Gill's deputy on the Australian tour, during which India suffered a 1-2 series defeat.

Shreyas Iyer history with injury

Iyer’s career has been repeatedly disrupted by injuries over the past year. He picked up a back issue during the Test series against England, forcing him to withdraw midway. The situation grew tense when, despite the NCA clearing him as fit, he continued to experience discomfort and opted out of a Ranji Trophy fixture

He underwent surgery and took a short break from cricket. After months of rehabilitation and consistent performances in domestic matches, he eventually earned his way back into the Indian ODI squad for the England series and the Champions Trophy.

Recently, Iyer experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness, for which he had previously undergone surgery during the India A series. The stylish batter informed the BCCI about his condition and asked for a six-month break from red-ball cricket to manage his workload and take care of his back.