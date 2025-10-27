'Police Escort To...': Australian All-Rounder Ashleigh Gardner's Wife Monica Takes Jibe At Security After Indore Molestation Case

Image: Monica Wright/Instagram

Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and her wife Monica Wright took a jibe at the security arrangements in India following the Indore molestation incident involving members of the Australian Women's Team. Monica posted an Instagram story showing the couple sitting in a taxi, with the caption,"Police escort to the cafe."In the photo, two police constables behind the couple’s taxi can be seen striking a pose.

Indore molestation case update

Aqeel alias Nitra, who was arrested for stalking and molesting two Australian women cricket players in the city, was produced in court from where he was sent to jail for 15 days. The 29-year-old is a habitual offender with a long criminal history.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that Aqeel stalked the women cricketers when they were on their way to a café from their hotel on Thursday morning. When they told their security officer, the police were informed and a case was registered against the accused the same day.

A team of 35 officers and police personnel was formed to arrest the accused. He was arrested and produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand for one day on Saturday.

Following the incident The Navi Mumbai police have considerably strengthened their presence around team hotels, stadiums, and travel routes as Australia prepares to face India in the semifinal on Friday, October 31st.

A senior Maharashtra Police officer told India Today, “Since the very first day that is, from October 18th, when practice started here, we have deployed guards at all the hotels where the women players are staying. Apart from that, whenever the team travels from the stadium to the hotel or vice versa, we provide them with an escort. Here on the ground, we have deployed approximately 600 personnel, comprising 75 officers and the remainder as police constables. In addition, if any player wants to go out, they must inform us, and we provide them with protection as well.”

India aim to knock out defending champions Australia

The league stage meeting both teams saw records tumbling. Australia pulled off a record ODI chase of 331 runs and clinched a three-wicket win to extend their unbeaten run in the tournament. Alyssa Healy led from the front with a blistering century to help the team cross the finish line.

However semi-final contest will be a diffrent ball altogether and India have just made the final four willlook to upset the defending champions at DY Patil stadiumin Navi Mumbai.