 Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Storms Back To Form With Record-Breaking Double Hundred For Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRanji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Storms Back To Form With Record-Breaking Double Hundred For Maharashtra

Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Storms Back To Form With Record-Breaking Double Hundred For Maharashtra

This is now the third-fastest First-Class double ton by an Indian, only behind Ravi Shastri (123 balls vs Baroda in 1985) and Tanmay Agarwal (119 balls vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2024).

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Prithvi Shaw's decision to leave Mumbai and move to Maharashtra in the summer for opportunities is paying dividends. The opener smashed a blistering double century in only his second outing for his new team in the Ranji Trophy. Facing Chandigarh in the second-round fixture, Shaw tore into the bowling attack to record the second-fastest double hundred ever in the Elite Group of the tournament’s history.

This is now the third-fastest First-Class double ton by an Indian, only behind Ravi Shastri (123 balls vs Baroda in 1985) and Tanmay Agarwal (119 balls vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2024). This was Shaw’s first Ranji hundred for Maharashtra. He reached the three-figure mark in just 72 balls, marking his 14th First-Class hundred. In the first innings, he had scored eight off nine balls.

Prithvi Shaw's history with Mumbai cricket

The right-hander has been grinded his way to the top from maidaans of Mumbai. However his association with the Mumbai Cricket Association ended previous season following issues with discipline and accusations of unprofessionalism. His switch to Maharashtra, fueled by a desire for a fresh start.

FPJ Shorts
Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Storms Back To Form With Record-Breaking Double Hundred For Maharashtra
Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Storms Back To Form With Record-Breaking Double Hundred For Maharashtra
CM Pinarayi Vijayan To Meet CPI’s Binoy Viswam Amid LDF Rift Over Kerala Joining PM SHRI Scheme
CM Pinarayi Vijayan To Meet CPI’s Binoy Viswam Amid LDF Rift Over Kerala Joining PM SHRI Scheme
Dairy Company Heritage Foods Acquires 51% Stake In Owner Of Icecream Brand Get-A-Way, Peanutbutter & Jelly For ₹9 Crore
Dairy Company Heritage Foods Acquires 51% Stake In Owner Of Icecream Brand Get-A-Way, Peanutbutter & Jelly For ₹9 Crore
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Did IAS Shekhar Singh Leave PCMC Drowning In Debt - Whats The Real Story?
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Did IAS Shekhar Singh Leave PCMC Drowning In Debt - Whats The Real Story?

However, Shaw’s Ranji campaign didn’t start ideally he endured a four-ball duck in the opener against Kerala, a match that ended in a draw thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s resistance.

However on Monday, Shaw roared back to form with destructive innings seen in domestic cricket this year, showcasing the flair and aggression that once made him India’s most promising young batting talent.

Currently finding a spot in Team India looks to be a distant dream but Shaw has also sent out a statement of intent with his latest knock. Despite a career derailed by injuries, inconsistent form, and off-field controversies including a recent on-field spat with former Mumbai teammates during a warm-up game, Shaw's latest performance serves as a reminder of his extraordinary ability.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Storms Back To Form With Record-Breaking Double Hundred For Maharashtra

Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Storms Back To Form With Record-Breaking Double Hundred For Maharashtra

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: What Kind Of Damage Has Team India ODI Vice Captain Suffered To His...

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: What Kind Of Damage Has Team India ODI Vice Captain Suffered To His...

Watch: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Earn Special Praise From Gautam Gambhir For Innings Against...

Watch: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Earn Special Praise From Gautam Gambhir For Innings Against...

Mithali Raj Raises Doubts Over India’s Opening Combo If Pratika Rawal Misses WC Semi-Final vs...

Mithali Raj Raises Doubts Over India’s Opening Combo If Pratika Rawal Misses WC Semi-Final vs...

Emotions Overflow! Commentator Breaks Down After Watching Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Play Together...

Emotions Overflow! Commentator Breaks Down After Watching Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Play Together...