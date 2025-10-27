 Nostalgic! Fans Relive Irfan Pathan's Magical Hat-Trick Moment Against Pakistan In 2006 On The Occasion Of His 41st Birthday; Former Cricketer Reacts
Nostalgic! Fans Relive Irfan Pathan's Magical Hat-Trick Moment Against Pakistan In 2006 On The Occasion Of His 41st Birthday; Former Cricketer Reacts

Even nearly two decades later, that first-over hat-trick continues to symbolize the brilliance of Irfan Pathan, a reminder of the golden days when his swinging deliveries could dismantle the best batting line-ups in the world.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

Cricket nostalgia struck social media once again as the popular X page Out Of Context Cricket shared a throwback moment from one of the most iconic spells in Indian cricket history. The page posted a screenshot of the scoreboard reading “PAK 0-3” with the witty caption, “Happy Birthday Irfan Pathan.” The post quickly went viral among fans, celebrating one of the most unforgettable bowling performances by the Indian all-rounder.

The post referred to the remarkable 2006 Karachi Test between India and Pakistan, where Irfan Pathan etched his name into cricket folklore by taking a hat-trick in the very first over of the match. The left-arm swing bowler dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan, and Mohammad Yousuf in consecutive deliveries, reducing Pakistan to 0 for 3 and leaving fans in awe of his skill and control.

Reacting to the viral post, Irfan Pathan responded humbly with a simple “Thank u,” adding a touch of charm that perfectly matched his calm demeanor both on and off the field. Fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes and fond memories of that magical over, which remains one of the most talked-about moments in the storied India-Pakistan rivalry.

'Cake Na Lagaiyo': Irfan Pathan Playfully Roasts Gautam Gambhir With Throwback Clip On His 44th Birthday; Video

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan recently shared a throwback video on social media to celebrate Gautam Gambhir's 44th birthday, playfully roasting the former opener ahead of India's upcoming tour of Australia. In the clip, Gambhir is seen enjoying a plate of biryani when Pathan cheekily approaches, prompting Gambhir to request, "Cake na lagaiyo" (Don't put cake on me). Pathan captioned the video, "Bhai ki kasam hai, cake na lagaiyo. Many happy returns of the day, brother @GautamGambhir. May you have a great year professionally as well as personally."

The lighthearted moment highlights the camaraderie between the two former teammates. Gambhir, who now serves as India's head coach, is preparing for the team's upcoming assignments, including the white-ball series against Australia. The first ODI is scheduled for October 19 at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Fans have responded warmly to the video, appreciating the bond shared by the cricketers. The playful exchange adds a personal touch to the build-up of India's tour, showcasing the lighter side of the sport.

